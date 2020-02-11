PML-N protest against price hike outside Parliament building

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lodged its protest against the price hike outside the parliament building on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The party’s parliamentarians including Public Accounts Committee Chairman (PAC) Rana Tanveer Hussain, Asif Kirmani, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and others participated in the party’s protest.

Rana Tanveer Hussain while addressing the protest gathering said that the government’s subsidies won’t benefit general public. “The government had earlier announced Rs. six billion subsidy but the people received nothing from it”.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated an inquiry of the price hike and the inquiry report has also been submitted to him,” Rana Tanveer said.

This report should be discussed in public domain as well as in the parliament,” the PML-N leader said.

“The prime minister is expected to protect his close allies like he saved them in the past,” Rana Tanveer said.

Meanwhile, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif in a speech also said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted its report on the sugar crisis in the country, in which names of those have been pointed out who were behind the crisis. Those who benefited most from the situation have been part of the government, he claimed.

