PML-N’s Ramazan luncheon in disarray after workers protest in presence of Shehbaz Sharif

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was met with disgruntled party workers expressing their dismay over party leadership and policies at a meeting in London, ARY News reported.

A mobile video made during the gathering of PML-N employees revealed party workers visibly angry with the political party and it’s leadership.

Party workers can be heard saying, “You do not care about us when in power, overseas PML-N workers are called upon only when the party is in the opposition.”

A luncheon was arranged for PML-N workers residing overseas during the holy month of Ramazan which binds Muslims all over the globe to abstain from food and water from sunrise till sunset.

PML-N’s Afzal Bhatti was seen misbehaving with media personnel on the occasion which triggered a boycott of the event and no coverage.

The PML-N president, who is in London due to an illness is slated to undergo medical tests on June 7.

