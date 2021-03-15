PML-N workers throw ink, eggs at SAPM Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers threw ink at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported.

They hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Footage showed Gill being escorted by a number of PTI workers and lawyers under an umbrella.

Speaking to the media, he said: “I think someone threw ink at me. This is hooliganism but I am absolutely fine.” Blasting the PML-N, he said he won’t be intimidated by such tactics. “We will not take revenge. We are PM Imran Khan’s supporters, we will teach you values,” Gill said.

He alleged PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had him attacked.

