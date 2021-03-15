Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PML-N workers throw ink, eggs at SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers threw ink at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported.

They hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers.

Footage showed Gill being escorted by a number of PTI workers and lawyers under an umbrella.

Speaking to the media, he said: “I think someone threw ink at me. This is hooliganism but I am absolutely fine.”  Blasting the PML-N, he said he won’t be intimidated by such tactics. “We will not take revenge. We are PM Imran Khan’s supporters, we will teach you values,” Gill said.

He alleged PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had him attacked.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Ten people killed in two separate road accidents in Sahiwal, Tando Allahyar

Pakistan

Rs5.9 mln dacoity: Criminal turns out to be neighbour of victim

Pakistan

Revision of petrol prices after every 15 days challenged in LHC

Pakistan

Govt to form parliamentary committee to finalise open vote bill

[X] Close