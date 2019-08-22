PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat getting treatment in Germany, family dismisses death rumours

LAHORE: Dismissing as baseless reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s death, a member of his family said on Thursday the veteran politician is undergoing treatment in Germany.

There were reports doing rounds on social media that Mr Hussain passed away today.

The PML-Q leader’s sister Sameera Elahi in a statement said her brother is getting treatment in Germany.

He is in good health now, she added.

She said Mr Hussain will soon return to the country upon completion of his treatment.

Separately, PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi tweeted: “Ch Shujat sb is making excellent recovery in Germany. AH we are all very satisfied with his progress.”

Ch Shujat sb is making excellent recovery in Germany. AH we are all very satisfied with his progress. — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) August 22, 2019

