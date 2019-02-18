Minister withdraws resignation after PTI-PML-Q ‘mending’

LAHORE: Mines and Mineral Minster Hafiz Ammar Yasir announced on Monday to withdraw his resignation following a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, reported ARY News.

The minister withdrew his resignation after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) succeeded in removing reservations of its coalition partner at the centre and Punjab.

During the meeting, which was also attended by PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Yasir Ammar, different political matters, including ones related to the ruling coalition came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat held out the assurance that the PML-Q will continue its “exemplary cooperation” with the PTI government.

The chief minister said the minister has withdrawn his resignation and would resume his responsibilities tomorrow.

Earlier, on Feb 8, the Punjab cabinet was expanded as another PML-Q leader took oath as provincial minister.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to PML-Q leader Muhammad Rizwan as provincial minister at the Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that all coalition partners, including PML-Q, were on the same page, adding that everyone wants progress and development in the county.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rizwan was elected from Sialkot (PP-128) in the 2018 general elections.

