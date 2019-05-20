PML-N trying to safeguard wealth in garb of vote’s sanctity: Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan rebutting PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz post her media talk today, retorted that the Muslim League has tremendous friction between their camp and both party leaders were not seeing eye to eye on any matter, ARY News reported.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting claimed that the opposition party had no ideology and their ideas kept changing frequently, “they just have one thing on their agenda for now, that is that they be left alone and let go of, scot-free.”

“N-League seems stuck in two different approaches, one brother is residing in London with his ideology and approach and the other is stuck in jail with his ideas,” continued Awan.

Awan said that the entire effort and stance made to safeguard the sanctity of vote had been a sham whilst the real attempts are being made to save their wealth.

