Murad Saeed blasts PPP and PML-N over failure to deliver in the past

ISLAMABAD: Speaking at the National Assembly floor today (Wednesday) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart Murad Saeed said that the past governments used the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an excuse whereas it was now a reality, ARY News reported.

Slamming the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services said that the previous governments made hollow promises while the current government is delivering upon its promises.

Directing his direction towards Sindh, the Minister said that PPP ruled Pakistan for 5 years but did nothing for the country’s development.

Counting down the projects that the previous PPP government failed to deliver on, Murad said: “The Lyari Expressway project was initiated in the year 2005 but remained incomplete during their tenure, the M-9 motorway does not seem like a motorway from any angle.”

Read More: PPP’s leadership approached US to get NRO: Murad Saeed

“A donkey cart, a cycle and a rickshaw can be seen simultaneously on the M-9 motorway,” added Murad.

Murad also pledged that the present government will construct the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway rather than just empty promises.

Talking about the feeling of dejection within South Punjab, Murad said that the present government was focused on developing South Punjab.

“50% of the new development projects being initiated in Punjab are South Punjab centric,” revealed Murad.

Murad added that the current budget was squarely focused on giving the province of Balochistan it’s due right.

The Minister also revealed that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will have an appointed and functioning director from next month onwards which is a first since the establishment of the project.

Comments

comments