PMSA rescues 23 fishermen stranded in open sea

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued 23 stranded fishermen after their boat stuck in the open sea, said a spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that the rescue operation was conducted after a boat with 23 fishermen on board capsized in the open sea. Helicopters and speed boats of the PMSA took part in the rescue operation, the spokesperson added.

The security agency rescued 23 fishermen and shifted them to Karachi.

Last year in the month of October, the security agency had rescued nine Iranian fishermen along with their boat WAHIDI, who were stranded in open sea from 240 nautical miles from Gwadar.

Spokesman of the PMSA said that the Iranian fishermen had been stranding in open sea for last 12 days. He had said that PMSA’s ship KASHMIR, on the information given by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, rescued the stranded fishermen.

The spokesman further had said the fishermen were provided food, water and medical assistance.

