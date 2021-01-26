PMSA rescues fishermen stranded in boat near Ormara

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in a rescue operation saved 16 fishermen stranded in the open sea, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A fishing boat from Karachi was stranded after failure of its engine near Ormara in the open sea.

A fast response boat of the PMSA, which was patrolling in the sea, received the distress call for help from the stranded vessel.

The maritime security agency boat reached to the spot and saved 16 persons onboard the fishing boat, a spokesperson of the maritime security agency said.

The rescue vessel provided food and medical aid to fishermen and the boat was toed to Ormara harbour, PMSA added.

