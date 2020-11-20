PMSA rescues 16 fishermen stranded in open sea

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday rescued 16 stranded fishermen after their boat stuck in the open sea.

The spokesperson said that the rescue operation was conducted after a boat with 16 fishermen on board capsized in the open sea from 95 nautical miles from Gwadar.

Getting the information, the PMSA patrolling ship was tasked to rescue the stranded fishermen. The security agency successfully rescued 16 fishermen and shifted them to Gwadar.

The stranded boat of the fishermen was also pulled to the Gwadar port by the PMSA boat.

Last year in the month of October, the security agency had rescued nine Iranian fishermen along with their boat WAHIDI, who were stranded in open sea from 240 nautical miles from Gwadar.

The spokesman of the PMSA had said that the Iranian fishermen had been stranding in open sea for last 12 days. He had said that PMSA’s ship KASHMIR, on the information given by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, rescued the stranded fishermen.

The spokesman further had said the fishermen were provided food, water and medical assistance.

Comments

comments