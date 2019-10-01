PMSA rescues nine Iranian fishermen stranded in open sea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Tuesday rescued nine Iranian fishermen along with their boat WAHIDI, who were stranded in open sea from 240 nautical miles from Gwadar.

A spokesman of the PMSA said that the Iranian fishermen had been stranding in open sea for last 12 days. He said that PMSA’s ship KASHMIR, on information given by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, rescued the stranded fishermen.

The spokesman said the fishermen were provided food, water and medical assistance. Crew and owner of the boat have applauded the efforts of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency which proves to be another example of long lasting brotherly relations of Islamabad and Tehran.

Earlier on April 17, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had rescued 248 stranded fishermen and eight boats from open sea amid rough weather.

According to the PMSA spokesperson, the rescue operation of the agency was underway to bring back the stranded fishermen to the shores as the weather has turned rough after gusty winds and country-wide rain.

So far as many as 248 fishermen, who went into open sea for the hunt had been rescued along with their eight boats, the PMSA spokesperson had said.

