PMSA seizes Rs 16.3 bln worth of crystal ice, heroin in sea

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has seized large quantity of drugs in a successful anti-narcotics operation in the sea, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a media briefing over the anti-narcotics operation, Deputy Director General PMSA said that in a joint operation with Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Customs in the sea 207 kilograms of crystal ice and 227 KG heroin was recovered from a boat.

The approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market is Rs 16.3 billion, Deputy D.G. PMSA said in the briefing.

In November last year, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) and Pakistan Army in a joint operation had seized huge quantity of narcotics in Balochistan worth Rs17.275 billion.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Coast Guards, the action was carried out in Pasni’s area of Shadi Kaur.

The seized drugs included 101 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 2700 kilogrammes of hashish that could sell for Rs17.275 billion in the international market.

The recovered drugs were seized in the hills of the Shadi Kaur, Pasni, from where it was to be smuggled abroad through sea, but the bid was foiled by the PCG and Pakistan Army.

Comments

comments