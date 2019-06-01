PNS Khaibar visits Bahrain’s Port of Mina Salman

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy ship PNS Khaibar visited Bahrain’s Port of Mina Salman, a Navy spokesperson said on Saturday.

The ship was given a warm welcome by the Royal Bahraini Naval Forces (RBNF) upon its arrival at the Port, Pakistan Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

The commanding officer of PNS Khaibar interacted with Bahrain’s Coast Guard Commander and Deputy Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces.

The officials of the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest during these meetings.

The PNS Khaibar’s Bahrain port call will further promote mutual cooperation between the two navies, the Navy statement said.

PNS Khaibar has been deployed in North Arabian sea for maritime security patrol to ensure safety and security of the sea route for global trade.

The ship resumed its regional maritime security patrol in North Arabian Sea after conclusion of the visit, the statement added.

