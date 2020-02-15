Web Analytics
State of art ‘Yarmook’ vessel inducted into Pak Navy

PNS YARMOOK

A state of the art 2300 tons Yarmook ship, built in Romania, has been inducted in Pakistan Navy.   

According to a press release released by Pak Navy, the commissioning ceremony of state of the art 2300 Tons Corvette PNS YARMOOK was held at Constanta Port, Romania.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest underscored the importance of corvettes in the maritime domain. He said that induction of these platforms will act as force multipliers in enhancing Navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime interests.

pakistan navy

The Chief Guest also lauded professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering high-quality platforms in record time.

PNS YARMOOK is a state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air warfare platform with cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems.

pns yarmook

The ship is capable to perform a variety of maritime operations, transport helicopter & Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously. Subsequent to contract for construction of two corvettes for Pakistan Navy, the second ship PNS TABUK is expected to join Pakistan Navy Fleet by mid of this year.

The second ship of the same type will also be inducted into Pakistan Navy by the mid of this year.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), diplomats from friendly countries, senior management of M/s DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem & Galati and Officials of Ministry of Defense Production, Pakistan.

