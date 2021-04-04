Poachers open fire at Wildlife officials in Cholistan desert

LIAQATPUR: A group of people involved in illegal hunt of rare deer in Cholistan, attacked a team of the Wildlife department officials here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Local police said that the hunters opened fire and the Wildlife department vehicles, when they were chasing the poachers. Former MNA Tanvir Hussain Shah and people accompanied with him opened fire at the Wildlife officials, according to the police report.

“The incident took place near Cholistan’s area of Nawabwala Toba at late night,” police said.

“The shells of fired bullets and remains of a deer have been found from the location,” according to police.

“The firing by illegal hunters also damaged the government vehicles,” police report said.

A case has been filed against the poachers involved in the incident.

It is to be mentioned here that the government has banned hunting of deer in the area but influential people used to violate the ban frequently and without any legal consequences of their offence.

Comments

comments