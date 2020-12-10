KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday heard a contempt petition of Vice Chancellor of Sindh University, Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s Secretary Universities and Boards and Director Universities appeared before the court in the case.

The high court bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar was informed that the Sindh government has reinstated Dr Burfat at his post.

“Why the vice chancellor was not reinstated for two weeks,” the bench asked the officials.

“The chief minister of Sindh was the competent authority for reinstatement, we were waiting for his orders,” Secretary Universities and Boards told the court.

“The chief minister’s orders become secondary when a court issues order,” the Justice said. “After the court orders, the orders of the chief minister or prime minister have no consequence,” the bench further observed. “This observation should be taken in mind for future,” the bench added.

The bench had earlier, issued notices to the universities and boards secretary and universities director over a contempt of court plea pertaining to the restoration of Sindh University vice chancellor Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The petitioner’s counsel had maintained that the Sindh government had taken back the notification suspending Burfat and granting him leave on November 24 but he hadn’t been restored to his post yet.

The Sindh government on Monday removed Sindh University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat from the post.

