Soccer stars Pogba, Diallo hold up Palestine flag at Old Trafford

In order to express solidarity with Palestinians, football superstar Paul Pogba and his Manchester United team-mate Amad Diallo held up a Palestinian flag after the English football team’s final home game of the season at Old Trafford.

According to the details, Pogba was given the flag by a fan as the players made their way around the pitch during the traditional lap of honour after United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford.

Later, in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo showing him carrying the Palestinian flag, Pogba wrote, “Pray for Palestine. Let’s keep our world safe and free from violence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the match, “We have players from different backgrounds, different cultures, different countries and we need to respect their views if they differ from someone else’s.”

He added: “If my players think about other things than football, that’s a positive thing.”

Earlier, Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana had shown support for Palestinians after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, Al Jazeera reported.

Massive respect to Hamza Choudhury 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and Wesley Fofana 🇫🇷 showing their support for Palestine at full-time. CLASS ABOVE THE REST!👍#SavePalestine #GazzaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/sQV7eIjDlI — Roro O’Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) May 15, 2021

English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana were seen holding a Palestinian flag on the pitch at Wembley.

Other renowned football players to have posted solidarity messages on social media for Palestinians in recent days include Fenerbahce’s Mesut Ozil, Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Schalke’s Shkodran Mustafi, Fiorentina’s Franck Ribery and Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.

Comments

comments