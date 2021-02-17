Poisonous gas inside coalmine kills two labourers in Balochistan

QUETTA: Two labourers were killed when a poisonous gas spread inside a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the poisonous gas spread inside the mine, suffocating the two miners to death, while two others got stuck in the mine, said Levies officials.

The deceased miners were busy working inside the coalmine when the poisonous gas spread suddenly and filled the place.

The rescue teams are finding it difficult to recover trapped citizens.

In March, last year, at least seven labourers had lost their lives and three others sustained injuries following a blast inside coalmine in Quetta’s Degari area in Balochistan.

Rescue officials had said the deceased and wounded labourers were shifted to hospital. Sources had said the labourers were called at the duty despite the workers had been sent on leaves.

According to Pakistan Central Miners Labour Federation, an average of 200 deaths annually occurred in Pakistan due to coal mine explosions.

