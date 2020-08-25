Police develop app to monitor Muharram processions, majalis in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A latest mobile application has been developed to ensure strict security during Muharramul Haram in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the superintendent of police (SP) city, details of Muharram processions’ routes and deployment of the police is installed in the app. Furthermore, all CCTV cameras are also installed in the app.

The app will help in the police to monitor processions and majalis online and deter any untoward incident.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Muharram is the first month of the year thus the new year begins with the sighting of the crescent of this month. Shia Muslims observe this a month of mourning worldwide.

Last week, the Punjab government had imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province. The ban had been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. The ban shall not be applicable to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform, sources said. Yesterday, the Punjab Police had sought deployment of military troops in the province for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

