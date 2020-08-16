Police App to verify criminal record of domestic servants: SSP South

KARACHI: The police department has prepared an App for verification of particulars of domestic servants in the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After reports about involvement of domestic servants in crimes in posh areas of the metropolis, the police has arranged preparation of an Application that will verify details of domestic helpers.

According to police officers the objective of this App is to protect citizens from the people with criminal background and dubious elements.

SSP South Police, Sheeraz Nazeer has said that the South Zone of the city police will collect data of the domestic servants in the first phase.

Any citizen while hiring a servant would have to upload the data of the person on the Application, SSP South said. A read tick will be seen if that person would have any criminal record, the official said.

“The crime graph will go downward with gathering of the domestic servants’ data with the police department,” SSP South hoped.

In the past there were several instances of involvement of domestic servants in crimes, he said.

Moreover, the App will also collect data of a tenant before giving a residential space on rent, the official further said.

