Police arrest Capt Safdar for incendiary speech

LAHORE: Police on Monday took Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain retired Mohammad Safdar into custody over provocative speech, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader was arrested from the Ravi tool plaza, said SSP Lahore.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Khan on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while talking to ARY News confirmed the arrest of PML-N leader.

“Captain retired Safdar has been taken into custody over provocative speech. Whoever takes the law into their own hands will be dealt with severely,” she added.

It must be noted that PML-N leaders Captain (r) Safdar and Hussain Nawaz had said that the PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif was being given poison in jail.

Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital

The arrest comes as Safdar’s father-in-law and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team took Nawaz Sharif to the hospital after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

A medical board, headed by Professor Mahmood Ayaz had been formed for medical checkup of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supreme leader.

Talking to journalists, Dr Mahmood Ayaz said that Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range and added that it could be happened owing to various reasons.

Earlier in August, police had registered a case against Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar and 15 others for assaulting police officials in the accountability court.

The case was lodged for he allegedly misbehaved and tried to manhandle the police constables.

