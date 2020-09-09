Police arrest ‘crystal meth’ supplier in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested a notorious drug peddler, who was providing ‘crystal meth’ to youth in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused was taken into custody by the police in an intelligence-based operation from city’s area of Steel Town.

1.5kg of ‘crystal meth’ was recovered from his custody. In his initial statement, the accused confessed to supplying ice and other contraband items to the students of schools and colleges in Karachi.

The police said that the accused was wanted to them and was also placed on the IR list. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

Crystal methamphetamine, also called ice, is a drug which consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body.

Read more: DHA’s ‘Rahim Mama’ among crystal meth dealers arrested in Karachi

Last year, the then State Minister of Interior Shehryar Afridi had said that a large of students in Islamabad is taking ‘crystal meth’.

“Score of students belonging to big schools of Islamabad use crystal meth, those involved in the business will be given exemplary punishment,” said the minister while addressing a presser in the federal capital.

Afridi said that 75% of female students and 45% of male students, including from well-known educational institutions, have been found taking the drug.

