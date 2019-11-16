Web Analytics
Police arrest key accused of Sialkot Umrah scam

SIALKOT: The police has arrested the key accused of a gang involved in Umrah scam, tricking people into buying fake Umrah packages from them here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Accused Adnan Attari and his accomplices defrauded the people by selling them fake Umrah packages and deprived them of an amount of Rs. 630 million.

Civil Line Police, Sialkot arrested the accused wanted to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) since last year.

The FIA had recovered around 8,000 passports from the gang involved in the fraud.

The FIA had arrested two members of the gang last year in a raid carried out in Sialkot while the ring leader of the gang went into hiding.

The investigation agency claimed that the suspects received money and passports from people after promising them inexpensive umrah packages.

