Police arrest network of maids looting homes in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested a nine-member gang of maids, involved in looting homes for years, from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

As per Assistant Superintendent Police of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Maroof Usman, the network of maids used to rob houses in Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safoora, New Karachi and FB area.

The gang was also involved in street crimes and mugged shops as well. Three laptops, 10 mobile phones, two cameras, gold jewelry and five pistols were recovered from thieves.

Four of the gang members are on run while others have been caught, as per police.

Earlier in Oct, another criminal gang, Shahid Burger Group, was arrested by Ferozabad police which was involved in over 30 robberies in Karachi, wherein they mugged around 520 tola gold and more than eight million rupees in cash.

During various robberies, they also stole foreign currency, prize bond and mobile phones, the report said. The group, wanted by the police of three cities, confessed to committing crimes in the areas of Defence, Korangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, KDA, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ferozabad and other areas of Karachi.

