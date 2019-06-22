Police arrest main accused in Farishta murder case

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin on Saturday claimed to have arrested main accused in Farishta killing case, ARY News reported.

DIG operations, Waqar Uddin, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad said that accused Nisar was arrested after the day and night efforts of the police.

The forensic report shows no sign of torture with 10-year-old girl Farihsta, said DIG Islamabad operation.

He further informed that two rape cases have already been registered against the accused, adding that the residents of the area have also testified against the accused.

It must be noted that the body of Farishta was found from the federal capital’s Shahzad Town, who had gone missing on May 15.

According to police, the girl was killed after being allegedly raped, with her body thrown in the forest afterwards.

Read More: Farishta case: PM orders action against negligent police officials

Prime Minister Imran Khan also ordered action against police officials for being remiss in the alleged rape and murder case of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta, in Islamabad.

“It is a failure of the system that police staff forced the children of affected family to clean their offices. Departmental proceedings be initiated against the perpetrators and finalised expeditiously,” the PM said in a statement.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor had also offered support in arresting the main accused behind the brutal murder of 10-year-old girl Farishta.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Asif Ghafoor had said,” Army is ready to provide any support in this regard.”

