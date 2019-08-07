Police arrest man over alleged murder of son in Multan

MULTAN: Police officials have claimed to have arrested a man who alleged murdered his son in Mumtazabad area of Multan, ARY News reported.

The arrest was made over the complaint of the relatives who showed suspicion over the involvement of the deceased boy’s father, Abdul Majeed, in the killing.

According to the relatives, Abdul Majeed had fought with his wife three days ago and cut down her hairs over a domestic dispute.

Whereas, the accused person rejected his involvement in the crime, saying that he has not murdered the child and his son faced death after falling into a flour drum.

The police officials reached at the crime site took custody of the dead body of the child and sent the accused person behind bars after filing a case against him.

Earlier on April 29, a man had allegedly strangled his mother-in-law and 10-year-old brother-in-law to death over domestic dispute in Attock.

According to the details, a suspect, Niaz in collaboration with his accomplice, Naik Muhammad killed his mother-in-law, 45 and 10-year-old boy over minor domestic issue and buried.

Police on the complaint of her relatives, launched investigations into the dual murder and arrested Niaz during a raid at house in the area.

During the initial investigations, the suspect confessed of killing his mother-in-law and her 10-year-old boy. Later, the police recovered the bodies and shifted them to hospital for medico-legal requirements.

