Police arrest man for scaring citizens with weird facemask

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a man for scaring citizens by wearing a weird facemask on New Year night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, a man appearing as a demon hit the streets of Peshawar on New Year night, which created panic among the people who were celebrating new year’s night.

Meanwhile, the police after getting the information arrested the man late at night from Peshawar’s area of Shah Qabool.

On the other hand, at least four people, a woman among them, were injured in incidents of celebratory firing reported from various parts of Karachi to herald the new year.

The police said eight suspects had been arrested for resorting to aerial firing despite ban. Besides, as many bikers were also rounded up for reckless racing and one-wheeling.

