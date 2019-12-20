Police baton-charge, arrest protesting teachers in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday resorted to heavy tear gas shelling and baton-charged protesting teachers outside Karachi Press Club (KPC), ARY News reported.

The teachers were heading towards the CM House to lodge their protest when they were stopped by law enforcement agencies.

The rally was stopped at Arts Council roundabout as the police blocked road linking to the Sindh Assembly building.

Failing to negotiate with the incensed teachers, police baton-charged and also used water cannon to disperse them. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd, who pelted stones at the police.

As a result, around 50 teachers were taken into custody including female teachers by Sindh police while no case has been registered against them.

Moreover, the teachers announced to continue protesting outside the Karachi Press Club until their demands are not met.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmakers from Sindh assembly denounced torture over protesting teachers in Karachi and demanded to immaturely release teachers.

The MQM-Pakistan lawmakers also demanded the Sindh government to resolve the matters of Sindh teachers.

