Police arrest several PDM workers in South Punjab crackdown

MULTAN: The police has launched crackdown against political workers in various cities and towns of South Punjab and arrested several workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ahead of a scheduled public meeting of the opposition alliance in Multan on November 30.

According to reports, police arrested local leaders of PML-N Chaudhry Shahbaz Jutt, Sohail Butt, JUI’s Qari Khalilur Rehman and Maulana Muneer Ahmed Abbasi from Tiranda Mohammad Panah in the vicinity of Liaquatpur.

The police also conducted raids at the homes of political workers in Liaquatpur and arrested PDM local leaders Jam Javed Laar, Allahwasaya Khan, Usman Chandia, Imran Ashfaq Bagga and Ali Mansoor.

Moreover, police arrested PML-N’s former chairman municipal committee Hafiz Jameel Ahmed from Layyah and shifted him to the City Police Station.

JUI-F local leader Mian Ajmal Abbas and two PML-N workers arrested from Khanewal, another local party leader Ghulam Shabbir Saqi from Mohsinwal and 10 PML-N workers including a nephew of Chaudhry Shafiq MPA from Sadiqabad.

According to reports, 23 political workers including three leaders of People’s Party have been detained in Multan. Five political workers have been detained at Haram Gate police station and 10 others at Gulgasht.

Moreover, four People’s Party workers have been locked up at Cantt police station and three workers at Daulat Gate police station in Multan.

