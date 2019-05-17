Police arrest 10 suspects in Sadiqabad

RAWALPINDI: Police on Friday apprehended 10 suspects including a most wanted criminal during an operation in Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

Sadiqbad police said two Kalashnikovs and eight pistols were recovered from the captured suspects belonging to Wali Jan Pathan group. The Wali Jan Pathan group was based in Afghanistan, they said.

While, the most wanted terrorist was involved in the cases of murder, attempted murder and illegal seizure of land, police said.

Dozens were taken into custody in a joint operation of Sindh Rangers and the police from various areas of Karachi on Friday.

As per details, the arrests were made during search operations in Soldier Bazar, Nishtar Park, Shahra-e-Noor Jehan, Malir and Korangi areas of the metropolis.

Read More: Dozens held in joint operations of Rangers and police in Karachi

As many as 57 suspects were arrested during the operations and were later shifted to the police stations. The record of the suspects is being checked; who will be found innocent would be released.

A drug-peddler was apprehended by the LEAs from Malir, who was involved in selling hashish and the heroin in the area, while his two accomplices managed to flee away.

The operations were carried out in the wake of Youm-e-Ali.

Comments

comments