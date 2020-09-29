Police arrest three members of fake currency gang

KARACHI: Police has arrested three members of a gang involved in circulating fake currency in an organized manner through various petrol filling stations of the city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The officials of Ferozabad Model Police Station said, they have arrested the accused from various petrol pumps of Karachi, where they were also found to be involved in tampering meters to steal petrol.

“They were spreading fake currency in an organized manner at these petrol pumps,” police said.

“The accused were receiving counterfeit money from Peshawar by parcels via courier service,” it was disclosed.

The accused in a video statement confessed that they were purchasing fake notes valuing Rs. one lac, for 30,000 rupees of genuine currency.

“When a customer paid them a Rs. 5000 note they return back remaining amount including a fake note of Rs 1000,” the accused said in confession.

“Mostly head cashiers and the lower staff of filling stations were found to be involved in the practice,” according to the statement.

The practice of cheating and theft mostly committed at a petrol pump near the NIPA Chowrangi, the accused disclosed.

Police recovered 1,85,000 rupees counterfeit currency notes from the accused.

Police teams also conducting raids to arrest other members of the gang, officials said.

Comments

comments