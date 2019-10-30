KARACHI: City Police on Wednesday announced arrest of two accused allegedly involved in murder of an army officer, ARY News reported.

DIG East Amir Farooqui in a press conference here today said that the police have arrested two accused who were involved in murder of a Major of army near Arambagh.

“The accused were working on daily wages at Karachi Port Trust (KPT),” Karachi East police chief disclosed.

They had used arms in the crime taken from the operatives of Lyari gang war and they are also affiliated with these gangs, the DIG said.

The record of the accused was taken with the help of geo-fencing, he said. They had thrown the arms after committing the crime in a sewerage nullah, he said.

The motorbike used in the incident has been recovered from their possession, the police officer said.

The accused were arrested from SITE Super Highway, he added.

DIG East during his press conference highlighted the need for installation of more CCTV cameras in the city. He also urged for strict enforcement of the laws related to illegal arms.

