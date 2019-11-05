Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Police arrest two in raid at Khairpur child marriage gathering

child marriage, khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Police conducted raid at a wedding gathering arresting two accused involved in marriage of a minor girl with 38-year old man, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police raided Saleem Shar village in Khairpur district after informed about a child marriage in the village where an underage girl was being married with 48-year old Abdul Karim Shar, SHO said.

Police arrested a brother of bridegroom Allahdino Shar and Rabel Shar in a timely raid at the gathering.

An FIR has been registered against four accused including bridegroom Abdul Karim Shar, his brother Allahdino Shar, a relative of the groom and father of the child bride, SSP of the area said.

The issue of child marriage is rampant in Sindh, despite a legislation passed by the provincial legislature.

The Sindh government takes credit for becoming the country’s first elected assembly to have passed a bill on child marriages, which places a ban on marriage of children under 18 years and makes its a violation punishable with rigorous imprisonment of up to three years, but the law is still poorly enforced.

The Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013, a landmark piece of legislation, was aimed at ending early marriages in Sindh.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.37 on the unit

Pakistan

Azadi March: Govt, opposition’s Rahbar Committee to resume talks today

Pakistan

Cyclone Maha 675 kilometers away, but not threat to Karachi: PMD

Pakistan

Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, economic situation


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close