Police arrest two TTP terrorists in Karachi

KARACHI: In a successful action, the Sindh police on Friday arrested two terrorists of banned outfit Tehrek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and confiscated weapons from their custody in Karachi.

As per details, the police, on a tip-off nabbed two of the TTP’s commander of Swat chapter, and recovered arms from their custody.

Briefing the media about the action, SSP East said the terrorists namely Rehmat Ali alias ‘Qari Sahab’ and Sabir Shah alias’ Mulla’ were wanted in many heinous crimes to the police.

“The arrested TTP commanders belong to Mula Fazaullah, Javed Swati group,” the SSP East continued.

As per details shared by the police, Rehmat, was wanted in a case of an attack over a police station, in Buner in 2009, while Sabir was running TTP’s network from city’s area of Kati Pahari, who fled Afghanistan after, an operation launched in Karachi.

In July, a suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist had lost his life after jumping from the roof of his hideout during a Rangers raid in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to details, Rangers and Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) personnel, on a tip-off, had raided a house in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city to arrest a suspected TTP terrorist but the suspect in question jumped off the roof of the building.

The paramilitary force personnel got him into an ambulance, but he died on the way to the hospital. However, four of his accomplices were arrested.

Four of his accomplices, namely Ahmed Nawaz, Muhammad Aziz, Muhammad Zafran and Muhammad Noor, were arrested and at least 3 kilograms of explosives material, two hand grenades and a pistol were recovered from their custody.

