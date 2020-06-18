Aerial firing video lands Lahore youngster in jail

LAHORE: Police on Thursday arrested a youngster for resorting to aerial firing and posing with firearms, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a CCTV footage of a man resorting to aerial firing in Mughalpura area of Lahore went viral, attracting the attention of the law enforcement authorities.

The authorities also found that he was involved in posing pictures on social media with firearms.

“These acts from the youngster were creating a sense of fear in the neighbourhood,” they said after arresting the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY News also shared the footage of the young man, showing him resorting to aerial firing. CCPO Lahore took notice of the report and directed the police to take action against him.

In February 2019, police have arrested a groom from Liaquatabad area of Karachi for aerial firing at his wedding ceremony.

The groom, Akber was said to be arrested on the first night of his marriage for the firing done by somebody else. Akber, who is a nephew of a famous spice seller, has shown complete unawareness about the people who started the firing.

Read More: Groom ties knot after being shot on wedding day

Police said the groom was rounded up after the video of aerial firing went viral on social media.

“How can I tell who did, why did and how much firing did he do? It was not such an extensive as is being rumoured. If I knew who did it, I would have told.

“I was a groom at the event, how on earth can I tell you who was that person,” he said adding that his friends did not open aerial firing.

Comments

comments