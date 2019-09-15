Karachi police baton charge protesting teachers near ‘Red Zone’

KARACHI: Police officials charged the protesting educators from different government schools with batons after they attempted to enter into Red Zone near Karachi Press Club here on Sunday evening, ARY News reported.

The teachers appointed on contract basis in different educational institutions are reportedly protesting outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for the permanency of their employment.

However, riot police lodged baton charge and teargas shells to disperse the protestors when they walked towards the ‘Red Zone’ after expressing outrage against the Sindh government.

Following the riot act by the police, the educators rejected to clear the road and started chanting slogans against the provincial government over avoiding to listen to their demands.

Police forces also called water cannon to deal with the protestors continuing their demonstration at the mainstream road adjacent to the KPC.

Comments

comments