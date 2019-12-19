Police bust three-member dacoit gang in Karachi

KARACHI: Police claimed to have busted on Thursday a three-member dacoit gang involved in looting people coming out of banks after withdrawing money and arrested all its members, ARY News reported.

A police official said that the suspects have been arrested with the help of CCTV footage obtained from various bank branches in the area.

He said that the gang had gunned down Dr Ayesha over resistance during the robbery bid in Gulistan-e-Johar, adding that they had also shot and injured a navy official.

The suspects were identified as Muhammad Naveed and Shah Zaib. Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the suspects.

The police have registered a case against the suspects and launched investigations.

Read More: Karachi: Police arrest rickshaw drivers’ gang involved in street crimes

Earlier on November 23, the city police had exposed and arrested members of a gang of rickshaw drivers involved in street crimes in the metropolis.

A rickshaw driver arrested by Frere Police Station personnel had made sensational disclosures and informed the police about the gang involved in robberies and mugging crimes in Karachi.

According to police, arrested rickshaw driver Waqas in his confessional statement had said he had beaten a woman on resistance and deprived her of gold bangles.

“I can easily assess about the ornaments wearing by a person is made of gold or fake metal,” Waqas had informed police in his confession.

Comments

comments