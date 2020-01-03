Police bust eight gangs of dacoits in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police on Friday claimed to have busted at least eight gangs of dacoits and arrested 34 suspects in separate raids, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference at his office, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said, “CIA has recovered over Rs28.9 million cash, huge quantity of weapons, ammunition and other valuable items from the possession of the suspects.

He noted that one of the busted gang was comprising Afghan nationals, adding that after committing crimes in the federal capital, they used to take shelter in Afghanistan.

The police officer said that the suspect were also involved in looting Rs12mn from the vehicle of Pakistan Post.

Read More: Police arrest 10 suspects including seven Afghan nationals in Islamabad

Last year on May 10, Police had carried out targeted operation in houses, hotels and factories in Islamabad and arrested 10 suspects including seven Afghan nationals.

Police had said search operation had been carried out in Mango Town, Kohsar Town and Nain Sukh areas of the federal capital city in jurisdiction of Bara Kahu police station.

They had said other law enforcement agencies also participated in the operation. The arrested Afghanis were being interrogated.

