Police capture illegal arms, stolen valuables in Karachi raid

KARACHI: Police in a raid and search operation at a ground floor apartment here recovered illegal arms and ammunition, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shara-e-Faisal Police conducted a raid at an apartment in its jurisdiction, arrested 10 suspects and unearthed arms hidden underground, an official said.

SSP East region Tanveer Alam Odho has said that the recovered arms included a light machine-gun (LMG), shot gun, 12 bore gun and Triple Two rifle.

The police also recovered 25 snatched or stolen motorbikes and four cars, SSP East said.

A case has been registered at the police station against arrested accused.

In an incident five armed bandits, riding three motorbikes entered in a house near Mosmiyat in Gulistan-e-Johar. They made hostage the family and deprived them of gold jewelery, cash, prize bonds and other valuables.

A FIR of the incident has been reported at Sachal police station.

Comments

comments