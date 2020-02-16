Police capture large haul of arms, explosives in Mardan

MARDAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Police in a raid captured large haul of explosives from a vehicle here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police officials, the law enforcement personnel captured 60 homemade bombs, 600 meter safety fuses and 50 detonators during the raid and arrested an accused.

Moreover, a Kalashnikov and its cartridges were also recovered from the possession of arrested accused.

Police in January claimed to have recovered two vehicles filled with arms and explosives and nabbed two people for their involvement in carrying the material in Rawalpindi.

The raid was carried out within the remits of the Chauntra police station.

The law enforcement personnel seized two vehicles filled with arms and explosives and nabbed two accused, who were trying to supply weapons in various parts of Punjab.

The items recovered during the raid included 36 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, a huge quantity of explosives and ammunition.

The police were further questioning the accused.

On January 03, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police claimed to have busted at least eight gangs of dacoits and arrested 34 suspects in separate raids.

