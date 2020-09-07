Police to challenge ex-MPA achakzai’s acquittal in traffic cop murder case

QUETTA: Police have decided to file an appeal in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) challenging acquittal of former MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai in the murder case of a traffic cop.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Abdul Razaq Cheema said the appeal against a model court’s September 4 verdict of exonerating Achakzai from all charges is in the final phase as the prosecution department is going through the detailed judgement and relevant documents to finalise the appeal.

Read More: Ex-MPA Majeed Achakzai acquitted in traffic cop murder case

He said the appeal will be moved in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) at the earliest.

On Sept 4, the model court in Quetta acquitted former provincial assembly member (MPA) Majeed Khan Achakzai in the traffic sergeant murder case due to lack of evidence. Judge Dost Muhammad Mandokhail had announced the verdict.

Traffic Sergeant Haji Attaullah was run over and killed in Quetta’s GPO Chowk allegedly by a vehicle belonging to then MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai in 2017. The traffic police officer had been seriously wounded in the accident and was taken to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Read More: Hit-and-run case: MPA Majeed Achakzai released from prison on bail

The incident had come to light when the footage of the legislator’s vehicle ramming into the traffic officer began circulating on social media.

On 29th December,2017, Balochistan MPA Majeed Achakzai had been released from jail after an anti-terrorism court granted him bail in a case pertaining to the killing of a traffic sergeant in Quetta by his over-speeding vehicle.

Comments

comments