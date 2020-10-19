Karachi man found dead hanging from noose

Karachi: Rescue authorities in Karachi confirmed they found on Monday a body of a man hanging on a hanging noose in his home near Surjani Town’s Khuda Ki Basti area, ARY News reported.

According to the available details in the case, the deceased man whose body was retrieved off of the noose hanging from the roof has been identified as 25-year-old Kashif, the rescue authority verified.

The rescue team said they have sent the body of 25-year-old Kashif to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal proceedings and post mortem report so the police could pursue the case further.

In another incident to have occurred the same day, except in a different city, Police found a body of a 15-year-old boy in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore today.

The 15-year-old deceased has been identified as Aftab the Superintendent of Police for the town confirmed.

According to the details shared by the initial probe of the police, the death of the 15-year-old was caused by the abuse of drugs.

The police have registered a case in the death of Aftab on the complaint of his father.

