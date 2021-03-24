Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Police file case against four-month-old boy in Chiniot

CHINIOT: In an shocking incident, police have registered a case against a four-month-old boy over violation of the sound system act in Chiniot, ARY News reported on Wednesday. 

According to the details, a event was held in Chiniot few days back during which different religious scholars had delivered their speeches on loudspeakers. After the event, the police had registered a case against dozens of people, including the infant named Hasnain shehzada, under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police refused to strike off the child’s name from the FIR when they were told about the age of Hasnain shehzada.

On Wednesday, his father along with the infant submitted papers in the court for interim bail.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Don’t act on Nawaz’s plea for diplomatic passport renewal: Interior…

Pakistan

Govt issues guidelines for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan

Woman drowns in river while posing for picture in Balakot

Pakistan

IHC dismisses Gilani’s petition challenging Senate chairman election

[X] Close