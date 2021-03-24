Police file case against four-month-old boy in Chiniot

CHINIOT: In an shocking incident, police have registered a case against a four-month-old boy over violation of the sound system act in Chiniot, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a event was held in Chiniot few days back during which different religious scholars had delivered their speeches on loudspeakers. After the event, the police had registered a case against dozens of people, including the infant named Hasnain shehzada, under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police refused to strike off the child’s name from the FIR when they were told about the age of Hasnain shehzada.

On Wednesday, his father along with the infant submitted papers in the court for interim bail.

