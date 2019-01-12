Police files FIR against five Chinese Consulate attack facilitators

KARACHI: The police have registered cases against five facilitators of terrorists in Chinese Consulate attack at Gulshan-e-Maymar police station here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

At least four persons including two policemen were killed in November attack of terrorists at Chinese Consulate in Clifton, Karachi.

According to first investigation report (FIR), five suspects were arrested from a vacant plot in Baloch Goth in Taisar Town of Karachi.

The accused facilitators have been named Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam.

The police FIR says that the accused had gathered at a place for an intention of an armed attack.

The police found large quantity of arms, ammunition and a part of a gear box, according to the police report.

The accused will be produced before a court for remand. The officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will also question the accused, police sources said.

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday directed the CTD to furnish a report regarding attack on the Chinese Consulate on January 24.

The court also questioned the CTD investigation officer reasons for keeping the case in the A-Class category. The A-class reports pertain to those cases in which accused persons are unknown or untraceable.

On Friday, Karachi police chief Ameer Sheikh said the law enforcement agency had apprehended a number of suspects in connection to the Nov 23 attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi. He claimed that the probe revealed an Indian hand behind the high-profile attack.

Making this revelation at a presser yesterday (Jan 11), Sheikh said that the three terrorists who stormed the embassy stayed at a house in the city’s Baldia Town along with their four facilitators, all of whom have been arrested.

