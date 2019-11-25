Police files FIR of woman’s murder in Lahore newspaper office

LAHORE: Police on Monday registered FIR of the murder of a woman killed at the office of a local newspaper in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, 25-year Urooj was killed in a firing incident at a newspaper office in Qilla Gujjar Singh area of the city.

A brother of the victim filed FIR of the murder of his sister at the police station.

The family of the deceased has alleged that Dilawar, former husband of Urooj, has killed their sister.

According to police, Urooj and Dilawar were colleagues at local newspaper office and they had married seven months ago on their free will.

However, they were separated recently due to personal differences between them, police said.

Urooj was living in an apartment at Nicholson road and was murdered in firing on Sunday night with a bullet wound in head, according to police.

The dead body of the victim was shifted by the police to the mortuary.

Police has initiated investigation of the murder incident, officials further said.

