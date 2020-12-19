Police find body of missing girl in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Saturday found the body of two and a half years old girl who went missing from Lahore’s area of Shahdira Town, ARY News reported.

As per details, a minor named Fatima was reported missing by her family a few days earlier, but her body was recovered near her house today.

The body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy. Further investigation into the matter was underway, said the police.

Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police officials had recovered the dead body of a seven-year-old missing girl from a graveyard within the vicinity of Badaber police station.

Read more: Karachi: Body of missing four-year old found, three arrested

According to KP police, the dead body of a ‘missing’ girl was recovered from a graveyard located in the vicinity of Badaber police station. The officials said that the girl’s body was burnt.

Comments

comments