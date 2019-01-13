Police foil man’s attempt to kidnap girl in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on late Saturday night foiled an attempt by a man to kidnap a girl near Super Highway, ARY News reported.

According to police, they got information from a citizen on helpline 15 that a a man was manhandling and trying to abduct a girl near SITE, Super Highway.

Police reached the spot in time and caught the man who was forcing the girl into a rickshaw. The miscreant was reportedly intoxicated and was arrested by the police.

He was then moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical test and later he was taken to police station for interrogation.

The case has been registered against the man on behalf of the girl’s father. The motive behind the kidnapping attempt could not be ascertained as yet.

On January 1, police had foiled an honour killing bid by recovering an abducted women and arresting her relatives in Karachi.

According to police, a 22-year old woman whose relatives kidnapped her for marrying a man of her choice was recovered from Super Highway area of the city after the law enforcement agency arrested her abductors in a raid.

“I and my husband were sleeping when these people (relatives) knocked our door and asked us to open the door, we immediately phoned police but they broke in and took me away,”

According to some estimates, some 500 women are killed every year in Pakistan at the hands of relatives over perceived damage to family honour.

Comments

comments