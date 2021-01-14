Zain Effendi assasination: police say 3 prime suspects still at large

KARACHI: As the Police interrogate suspects related to the assassination of Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam school founder’s grandson Zain Effendi, the recovery of the murder weapon and the vehicle used have yet to be materialized, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police say they have detained a total of six suspects three of whom belong to the gang allegedly behind the murder. They although admitted that three more from that gang are still on the run as police raided places.

However, it has yet to get the hold of the murder weapon and the vehicle suspects used in the crime.

Police added the family of Effendi has not identified the suspects arrested today but said that the arrested ones have nevertheless given police new clues to narrow down on remaining suspects.

The suspects in the police custody have admitted to carrying out the robbery wearing face masks, police report, adding that their fingerprints have been collected.

Fingerprints of the arrested suspects will be matched from those collected as evidence from Effendi’s house, police said.

Earlier today, the police claimed to have arrested four accused in relation to the murder of Zain Effendi, grandson of Hassan Ali Affandi, founder of Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam in Karachi.

According to police sources, four accused have been arrested on suspicion of involvement during raids in Chanesar Goth and Mahmoodabad areas of the city.

Various investigation teams, including CTD, have started interrogation of the arrested accused. Detained suspects are said to be Afghans, while further raids have been launched on the revelations of the suspects.

