Police claim to kill four suspected dacoits in Jalalpur Pirwala encounter

JALALPUR PIRWALA: Four suspected criminals were shot dead in an alleged shootout with police personnel in Jalalpur Pirwala, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the police party met an alleged encounter with the dacoits, who were looting the residents near Haji Bridge of the area.

The police after being informed at 15 helpline, reached the spot and met an alleged shootout with them, resulting in killing of four of them on the spot, while other accomplices of the dacoits managed to flee away.

The looted valuables, weapons, cash and motorcycle were recovered from the custody of the deceased. One of the dead body was identified as of Shaukat alias Shoki Kalal.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: Daesh Sindh head, accomplice killed in encounter: Shikarpur police

Earlier, on March 5, at least two policemen were shot dead in an exchange of fire with suspected gangsters during a raid in Rahim Yar Khan.

A police team raided a hideout of bandits associated with notorious Jorani Gang in Gud Pur area of the city. Upon seeing the police personnel approaching them, the outlaws opened fire. As a result, a sub-inspector and constable were killed.

Comments

comments