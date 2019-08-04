Police Martyrs Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The Police Martyrs Day is being observed on Sunday (today), across the country.

Police Martyrs Day aims to honor brave fighters of the nation and express solidarity with their families.

The police department is honoring the sacrifices of ‘Jawans’ who laid down their lives for the country while performing their duties.

The Martyrs Day was observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.

Separate ceremonies were held in Lahore and Rawalpindi to honor the martyred policemen of the country.

The ceremony held at the police line, Rawalpindi was attended by a large number of people belonging to the various walks of life.

In Lahore, SSP Model Town Imran Ahmed laid floral wreath at the grave of Sub-Inspector Manzoor Ahmed.

Comments

comments